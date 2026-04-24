Help Rex Honor His Dad and Come Home

Rex is a rescue dog who saved our lives. When our Airbnb in Tampa caught fire a few years ago, Rex led us through smoke and flames to safety, our path out was completely covered in fire, but he found the way. We met the firefighters coming up as we were coming down.





Rex belonged to my husband, an Army Retired CW4, who passed away from Multiple Myeloma. Rex traveled with us to Tampa for his final treatment, and after my husband died, Rex became my constant companion when we moved back to North Carolina from South Dakota.





Now Rex is dealing with allergies to the carpet in our home, the same carpet that's been here since 1995. We're raising money to replace it with new flooring that won't trigger his allergies and keep him comfortable.





But there's more. Rex walked the Homestake Trail in South Dakota many times with his daddy, and we want to take him back next year to walk that trail again. We'd also like to visit his daddy at the veterans cemetery in the Black Hills outside of Sturgis, where he's buried in Section S, 288.





Rex gave us everything. Your support would mean so much as we help him heal and honor the bond he shared with his dad.