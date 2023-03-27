Help Restore Power & Water for Cora Davis

Cora Davis is a quiet, faithful member of McHenry First Baptist Church in McHenry, Mississippi. At over 70 years old, she has lived as a widow for the past 10 years on her late husband’s modest pension of roughly $700 a month.

For a considerable time—likely since her husband’s passing—Cora has been without electricity and running water. She has never asked anyone for help. The situation only came to light about two years ago when a fellow church member discovered the conditions she has been enduring with quiet dignity.

We are raising $5,000 to hire an electrician and a plumber to:

Install a new electric pole, utility box, and any necessary permits Make the necessary repairs to restore power Service and repair her well so she once again has clean running water

Cora has lived faithfully and independently for years without burdening others. This is a chance for our church family and community to come alongside her and restore the basic necessities she has gone without for far too long.

Any and all of the amount given will go directly toward the electrical and plumbing work needed, minus the 2.7% third party processor fee + 30 cents per donation. Thank you for helping us care for one of our own.

For any questions or verification, please contact me by email at kekewood13@gmail.com, or by phone/text (228) 341-1517