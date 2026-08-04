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Help Restore My Only Vehicle

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDianna Herrera

Help Restore My Only Vehicle

On July 6, 2026, I purchased a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LS manual transmission because I needed dependable transportation for myself and my daughter. Before purchasing the vehicle, it appeared to be a reliable car. It drove well, had a strong maintenance history, and available records did not show any major concerns. It had also passed a safety inspection the month before I purchased it.


I understand that buying a used vehicle comes with risks, and I was prepared for normal maintenance and repairs that come with owning an older vehicle. I did not expect a perfect vehicle, but I also never expected a major failure just three days after purchase.


On July 9, 2026, while driving down the highway at 60 mph, the vehicle experienced a major clutch hydraulic failure. The clutch pedal suddenly went completely to the floor, leaving me unable to shift properly. Thankfully, I was able to safely get the vehicle to the nearest exit and temporarily get it working again long enough to move it to a residential area where it could be parked safely while I arranged for towing.


I contacted the dealership after the failure because of how soon it happened after purchase. I was informed that the vehicle was sold "as is" without an active warranty or coverage, leaving me responsible for the repair costs. I understand that used vehicles can require maintenance and repairs, but this happened before I even had the opportunity to truly depend on the vehicle, plan ahead, and save for a major unexpected repair of this size.


The vehicle has since been diagnosed by Bob’s Transmission, with an estimated repair cost of approximately $3,000. I am asking for help getting my vehicle safely repaired so I can restore reliable transportation for my family.


This vehicle is more than just transportation. After leaving a very difficult and traumatic domestic violence situation, I have been working hard to rebuild stability, independence, and a safe life for my daughter and myself. Reliable transportation is essential for medical appointments, daily responsibilities, and continuing to move forward.


I have explored the options available, kept documentation of the situation, and done everything I can to find a solution. This unexpected repair has created a setback that I cannot overcome alone, which is why I am asking for support.


Any contribution, no matter the amount, will go directly toward repairing my vehicle and helping me get back on my feet. If support exceeds the repair need, I hope to use any remaining funds to help others facing unexpected hardships in the future.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Any donation, share, or words of encouragement mean more than I can express.


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