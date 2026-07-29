Help Restore My 9-Year-Old Son's Sense of Safety

I never imagined I would be writing something like this.





My 9-year-old son was riding his new e-bike through our neighborhood, doing what any kid should be able to do on a summer evening: enjoying his bike and having fun.





Two older boys, around 13 to 14 years old, stopped him and started asking questions about his bike. Within moments, everything changed. One of them struck my son in the head twice and slammed him to the ground while the other jumped on his e-bike and rode away.





My son tried to chase them, but he's only 9 years old.





Instead of riding home excited about his day, he ended up in the emergency room needing six stitches in his chin.





We filed a police report immediately. The officers were kind and took everything seriously, but they also told us to prepare for the possibility that the bike may never be recovered.





The bike had meant so much to him. I had saved up and spent $1,400 on it during the first week of June as a reward for all the hard work he put into third grade. He earned it through his determination, kindness, and effort, and seeing how proud he was made every dollar worth it.





What hurt the most wasn't the stolen bike.





It was when my son looked at me with tears in his eyes and quietly asked, "Can you get me another one?"





I had to tell him I couldn't afford to replace it right now.





No parent wants to watch their child experience that kind of heartbreak, especially after he was assaulted for something he loved.





If you're able to help in any way, whether it's a donation or simply sharing this fundraiser, our family would be incredibly grateful. Every contribution, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to replacing his bike and helping with his medical bills, more importantly, showing him that while there are people who choose to hurt others, there are far more people who choose kindness.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your support, your prayers, and your compassion. It truly means more than words can express.





With gratitude,





A grateful dad



