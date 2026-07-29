Help Restore a Free Sailboat for a New Life

Hello my name is Charles, and I run Lytron Seas—a sailing and life journey documenting the restoration of an old wooden sailboat in Mexico.





I left behind a dead-end life in the United States after being led into a new direction. I was given a free sailboat that had been listed on Craigslist, and I’ve begun the process of repairing it with limited resources.





The goal of this journey is to document real sailing life, adventure, and a growing walk of faith through the challenges of restoring and living aboard this vessel.





⚠️ CURRENT REALITY:





The boat's seaworthiness is questionable. It requires significant repairs including:





Hull restoration ( some compromised planks)

Mast and rigging repairs

Mast step replacement

Through-hull maintenance

Structural safety work





The nearest qualified boatyard is hundreds of miles away, meaning the vessel must be carefully moved in stages before full repairs can happen.





🧭 WHY THIS MATTERS:





This project is about more than a boat. It is a journey of rebuilding, learning, and sharing real experiences of faith through action—not just words.





💰 HOW FUNDS WILL BE USED:

Haul-out and boatyard fees

Tools and various materials

Outdated/ compromised system updates

Structural wood replacement and repairs

Rigging and mast restoration

New mast step

Plumbing

Safety equipment and navigation essentials

Emergency contingency costs during transit

🙏 SUPPORT:





If you feel led to support this journey, any contribution—large or small—directly helps make the restoration and safe passage of this vessel possible.





Even if you can’t give, following and sharing the journey is deeply appreciated.



