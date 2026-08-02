Help Rescue Stray Kittens in Our City

Stray kittens in the corners of the city have no homes and no one to rely on. Exposed to wind and rain, they scavenge through garbage when hungry and endure illnesses with no help. Stomatitis, wounds and parasites constantly threaten their lives. We have been rescuing and feeding them on our own, yet individual efforts can hardly sustain everything. Cat food, deworming, vaccines, medical treatment for injuries and illnesses, and neutering all come with real‑world costs. We are launching a fundraiser. All donations will be used exclusively for this cause. Income and expenses will be fully disclosed. Funds will go toward feeding, deworming, medical care and neutering for stray cats to prevent more stray lives from being born. Large donations are not required. Even small amounts make a difference. Your little kindness can spare them hunger and suffering and give them a greater chance to survive. May every little fur baby be treated with gentleness 💛