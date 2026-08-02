Help Rescue 6 Backyard kittens

I recently discovered six kittens living in an unsafe shed in my backyard in Lodi, California (95240). The shed is filled with dirt, broken pallets, old machinery, and other hazards that make it an unhealthy place for young kittens to live.





I’m asking for help to provide these kittens with the care they deserve. Donations will go toward veterinary exams, vaccinations, deworming, flea prevention if needed, food, litter, and any medical treatment recommended by the veterinarian. Once they are healthy and ready, my goal is to help each kitten find a safe, lovely home.





Every donation, no matter the size will make a big difference in giving these kittens a healthy start in life. If you’re unable to donate, sharing the fundraiser with friends and family would mean the world.





Thank you for helping these six kittens have a chance at a brighter future.