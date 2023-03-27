Help Replace My Roof After Tree Damage

A tree limb fell and put a hole in my roof. I've patched it for now, but the roof needs to be replaced. The shingles are too damaged to repair, and I don't have home insurance, they won't cover my house.





Beyond the roof itself, the fascia and outer trim are rotten and need replacing too. I also need to have the trees limbed so nothing else falls on my home.





I'm on a fixed income and can't afford these repairs on my own. Your support would mean so much as I work to get my home back in order.