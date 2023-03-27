Help Replace Mom's Wheelchair Van Engine

Hi, my name is Erica. I'm raising funds to help my mom replace the engine of her wheelchair-accessible van.





My mom is a dedicated full-time caregiver to four family members: her 83-year-old mother, her 60-year-old sister who has a severe immune disease and epilepsy, and her niece and nephew, both in their mid-30s, who are wheelchair-bound from spina bifida.





The van is her only lifeline for getting them to critical doctor appointments, physical therapy, and basic errands. Last month, the engine died. The repair costs $16,000, an overwhelming expense my mom simply cannot cover on her own.





Without this van, she cannot get our loved ones to their medical treatments. We are humbly asking for your help to replace the engine so my mom can continue caring for everyone we dearly love. Any donation, no matter how small, will mean so much to our family. Thank you for standing with us.