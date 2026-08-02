Help Replace Dominic's Stolen Electric Dirt Bike

On the morning of August 4th, we woke up to find Dominic's electric dirt bike stolen from our yard in Normal Heights. The thieves also broke our gate getting out.





Dominic is 8 years old, and that dirt bike meant everything to him. It was his favorite way to get outside and have fun. Now it's gone, and we're heartbroken for him.





We're raising $2,000 to replace it. Thank you for standing with us.