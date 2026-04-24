Help repairing my family's house.

About 10 years ago, I came to the United States legally, hoping to build a better future for my family. Throughout these years, we have worked hard and built our lives through sacrifice and perseverance. Today, however, our hearts are calling us to return to our home country and reconnect with our roots.

In Venezuela, we have a home of our own, but unfortunately, it is no longer in suitable condition for us to return and live with dignity. Over the years, the house suffered significant damage, and the earthquake that occurred on June 24, 2026, made the situation even worse.

Our greatest hope is to repair and rebuild what is necessary so that our home can once again be a safe and dignified place for our family to live.

Unfortunately, we do not currently have the financial resources needed to complete these repairs. That is why we are humbly asking for help. Any contribution, no matter how small, would bring us one step closer to restoring our home and starting a new chapter in our country.

If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing our campaign or keeping our family in your prayers would also mean more to us than you know.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for taking the time to hear our story, share our campaign, and help us get one step closer to our dream of returning home. May God bless every person who chooses to support our family.



