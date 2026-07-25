Emergency Repairs

I am reaching out for help as I work to create a safe and stable home for myself and my children. After buying a home through owner financing, I rented another place while making repairs, hoping we could move in once everything was ready. Unfortunately, the home is still uninhabitable. I simply can't afford to pay for two places, and now I am unable to buy any more materials or pay for help to finish the repairs.





This has been an incredibly difficult time for us. Every day, I am doing everything I can to get our home ready, but the costs for building materials, skilled help, and basic expenses have become overwhelming. With your support, I will be able to purchase the supplies we need, pay for help with repairs, and cover essential expenses while I finish making our home safe and comfortable for my children. Your kindness will help us take the next steps toward stability and independence.





I truly believe it takes a village, and I am trusting that God will place blessing in our path. If you are able to help, your support will mean the world to me and my family. Thank you for reading our story and considering a donation to help us build a brighter future.