Help Remove Dangerous Oak Tree

I have a very large oak tree in my front yard that has become a serious safety hazard. Over time, four large limbs have fallen from it. The first one fell on the corner of our home and caused $40,000 in damage, fortunately covered by insurance at that time. The other three limbs fell across my yard and my neighbor's yard, and each time knocked out the power.





I've already paid two different people to remove fallen limbs. The first charged $1,600 but didn't complete the work as promised, that was the limb that hit the house. The second charged $4,100 but only completed about $1,000 worth of work. Most recently, another large branch fell on Thursday, August 4th.





I've been asking the city to remove the tree, and they've agreed to cover half the removal cost. I'm raising funds to cover the other half so we can get this done. My grandkids aren't allowed in the yard right now because of the risk of another branch falling on them. I would be forever grateful for any help you can offer to make our yard safe again.