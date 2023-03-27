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Help Relin’s Family Recover After the Earthquake

GoalRp 100,000,000 IDR
RaisedRp 0 IDR

Fundraiser created byTim Woodgate

Fundraiser funds will be received by Relin Ermenelda

Help Relin’s Family Recover After the Earthquake

My name is Tim, and I am raising funds to help Relin Ermenelda and her family recover after the powerful earthquake that struck Flores, Indonesia.


I met Relin while staying in Labuan Bajo during my travels through Flores. After the earthquake, she told me that her family’s home had been severely damaged and that they urgently needed help.


The strong shaking caused cracks and significant damage to several parts of the house. With aftershocks continuing, the family does not feel safe remaining inside. They are spending much of their time in places they believe are safer, living with ongoing fear and uncertainty.


Relin’s family urgently needs assistance with:

• Food and clean drinking water

• Safe temporary accommodation

• Bedding and other essential supplies

• Medicine

• Materials and labour to repair the damaged home


The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, so an exact repair cost is not yet available. We have established an initial goal of IDR 100,000,000 to help meet the family’s immediate needs and begin making the house safe to live in again. We will provide updates as the damage is assessed and the costs become clearer.


Although the family may receive some assistance from the government or other organisations, the support available so far has not been sufficient to meet their needs.

Relin has given permission for her name, story, photographs and videos to be shared for this fundraiser. She will be added as the verified recipient, and donations will be transferred directly by GiveSendGo into her Indonesian bank account. I am helping create and manage the fundraiser, but I will not receive or handle the money.


Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help Relin’s family find safety and begin rebuilding their lives. If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser with friends, family and your community would also mean a great deal.


Thank you for supporting Relin and her family during this frightening and difficult time.

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