Help Rebuild the Volta Regional Hospital

Every person deserves access to safe, quality healthcare. Sadly, the Volta Regional Hospital is struggling with aging infrastructure, overcrowded wards, and inadequate facilities, making it difficult for dedicated healthcare workers to provide the care patients need. Reports from local officials and hospital management have highlighted urgent infrastructure and equipment challenges and the need for major improvements. ( Ghana National Association ⁠)

Your donation—no matter the amount—can help support efforts to rebuild and improve the hospital, creating a safer environment for patients, families, and medical staff. Together, we can give thousands of people in the Volta Region hope, dignity, and access to better healthcare.

Please donate if you can, and share this campaign with your family, friends, and community. Every contribution brings us one step closer to a stronger, healthier future.

Thank you for your kindness and generosity.

Source: Ghana News Agency https://share.google/ukOPeVvYEbJgiRzQe