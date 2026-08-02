Help Ray and Debby After Wildfire

On July 30th, 2026, Ray and Debby lost their home, shop and cats to the Modrite wildfire in Inchelium, WA. Their 50-year-old mobile home was covered by fire insurance, but only at current value. Thankfully, there is an allowance for personal property, which will help.

They are currently living in daughter Nicole's mother-in-law apartment off Inchelium Highway. We don't know what the next step will be, but they are being loved and comforted by so many as they grieve the loss.

Of course Debby would say, "Don't cry over stuff that doesn't cry over you," but in reality, we do cry because homes are where people live- and are loved- and raised, as Debby and Ray did faithfully for so many years. Not only did they raise their own four children in that home, but they also helped raise a couple hundred community kiddos over the span of 42 years at Debby's Daycare.





This GiveSendGo has been set up to receive monetary gifts securely, on an encrypted platform. More than money, please pray for them and the many households across Washington navigating such terrible loss. Pray works! We can feel it.





If you'd like to send something specific, an Amazon registry has also been set up for items they need to establish a new home base. Please see Debby's Facebook account for the link.





Thank you to everyone who has already sent cards, messages, and gifts. They truly feel loved by you all.





Rejoice in the Lord always, and again I say rejoice! Phillipians 4:4