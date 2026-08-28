Help Rasheed From Taiz Yemen Get Married

UPDATE: Alhamdulillah I started this campaign.





I have saved $500 and I still need $5,500.





Please share this with your friends. Jazakum Allahu Khair

-Rasheed

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Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh





My name is Rasheed Ahmed, I am 30 years old from Taiz, Yemen.





I lost my small business because of the war and the collapse of the currency.

Alhamdulillah, I worked hard and saved $500 from my own work.





I am now engaged and need $5,500 to complete my mahr and start my marriage.





The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ said: "Allah helps three people... including one who marries to stay chaste."





Important: Due to banking restrictions in Yemen, funds will be received by a trusted Yemeni expat and sent to me via Western Union / MoneyGram.





Your donation, even $5 or $10, will help me build a halal family.





JazakumAllahu Khairan. May Allah reward you and bless you.