Help Raising Money for Art/Drawing Laptop

I'm a teenager, and I don't have a car yet, hence I also cannot get any job. I live in America, so it's understandable that things here are very expensive. For the longest time, Ive only been drawing on my small Samsung phone with my finger. It's very hard for me, since I have bad joint pain in my hands. My phone is also very laggy, so that makes it harder to draw. With a touch screen laptop, there is so much I would be able to achieve with my art goals. I want to get into things like animation, and such. I asked my parents for a laptop this year, but I've been at the doctors for so many problems this year that money is pretty tight in our family. Please, please, please consider helping me out!!! Even just a small donation can help me <3