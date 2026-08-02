Help Publish Faith Resources That Transform Lives

Help Us Print Christian Resources That Strengthen Faith

"Freely you have received; freely give." — Matthew 10:8

Welcome

Thank you for taking the time to visit our fundraising page.

My name is Spiro Sueref, and I am the founder of Jesus4usall.com, an independent Christian mission based in the United Kingdom.

For many years, my life has been dedicated to sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ through evangelisation, prayer, Christian formation, healing ministry, and the development of practical resources that help people grow in their relationship with God.

Today, I would like to invite you to become part of that mission.

Why We Are Raising Funds

This campaign has one clear purpose:

To help print and produce Christian resources that will strengthen faith, support prayer, equip leaders, and assist parishes and Christian communities.

Our initial fundraising goal is £1,200.

These funds will help us develop and produce resources including:

The Quarterly Christian Magazine The 54-Day Rosary Novena Leaders' Manual The 54-Day Rosary Novena Prayer Booklet Academy training materials Prayer books and devotional resources Initial design, production, and printing costs

These publications are being created to help individuals, families, prayer groups, parish communities, and Christian leaders deepen their faith and share it with others.

About Jesus4usall.com

Jesus4usall.com was founded with a simple mission:

To proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ and make faithful Christian resources more accessible to people throughout the world.

Over the years, the mission has continued to grow through evangelisation, prayer initiatives, Christian healing ministry, publications, and digital outreach.

We are also developing several long-term initiatives, including:

The Jesus4usall Academy An Online Christian Community The Quarterly Christian Magazine The Mobile Mission The Parish Resource Initiative

Together, these projects seek to strengthen the Church by providing practical resources that encourage prayer, Christian formation, evangelisation, and discipleship.

Why Publications Matter

Books, magazines, study guides, and prayer resources often continue changing lives long after they have been printed.

A prayer booklet may encourage someone who is struggling.

A leader's manual may help establish a new prayer group.

A magazine article may strengthen someone's faith.

A course manual may equip a future Christian leader.

These resources continue serving people long after they leave the printing press.

That is why we believe investing in Christian publications is an investment in people.

How Your Support Will Help

Every contribution, regardless of its size, will help us move these resources closer to publication.

Support will assist with areas such as:

Professional editing Graphic design Page layout Printing Production Educational materials Distribution preparation

Our goal is not simply to print books.

Our goal is to place trustworthy Christian resources into the hands of people who need them.

Every Gift Makes a Difference

Not everyone is able to give financially, and we understand that.

You can also support this mission by:

Praying for our work. Sharing this campaign with family and friends. Introducing us to people who may be interested. Offering professional skills or expertise. Encouraging others to become involved.

Every act of support helps us continue the mission.

Thank You

Whether you are able to contribute financially or simply keep us in your prayers, thank you for taking the time to read our story.

We are deeply grateful for every person who shares in this mission.

Together, with God's grace, we hope to provide resources that will strengthen faith, encourage prayer, support Christian leaders, and help people encounter the hope, healing, and love of Jesus Christ.

May God bless you abundantly.

With gratitude,

Spiro Sueref

Founder

Jesus4usall.com

"Now to Him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to His power that is at work within us, to Him be glory in the Church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, for ever and ever. Amen."

Ephesians 3:20–21