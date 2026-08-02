Help Protect the Bald Hill Community from 5G

A proposal is pending for a large, multi-tenant wireless communication facility at 21601 Hobson Road SE near Bass Lake and Yelm. The project includes an approximately 180-foot tower, equipment compound, diesel backup generator, extensive access-road improvements, utilities, and related fiber construction.

Our review of the application has identified numerous unresolved inconsistencies and omissions that deserve careful public scrutiny. Among them:

The application documents do not consistently describe the tower type, height, antenna configuration, or maximum number of tenants. The SEPA checklist states that no wetland was observed, while the applicant’s own environmental report identifies Wetland A, a Category III wetland with a substantial buffer. Approximately 6,000 square feet of the proposed access route may lie within the wetland’s standard buffer. The drainage documents identify extensive clearing and driveway construction but also contain conflicting statements about wetlands, drainage systems, critical areas, and existing site conditions. The County has mapped a ditch or possible seasonal drainage feature crossing the property, but its classification and downstream connection remain unresolved. The applicant states that it intends to clear a long-unused access road, while the required clearing, grading, critical-area, and forest-conversion authorizations remain unclear.

We are not asking the community to prejudge the application. We are asking for a complete, transparent, and lawful review before irreversible clearing, road construction, utility work, or tower development occurs.

To protect the community’s rights, we need to retain an experienced Washington land-use attorney who can review the full record, advise residents, submit formal objections, participate in the public hearing, question the applicant’s evidence, and preserve any SEPA or land-use appeal rights.

Funds raised will be used for:

Land-use attorney fees, its retainer and ongoing fees; Outreach campaigns to local residents to inform them about the different risks raised by cell phone tower (property devaluation, environmental impacts, health impacts notably on children given the proximity of the Lackamas school, alteration of the rural character of our neighborhood); Public-hearing preparation and representation; Review of SEPA, critical-area, wetland, drainage, access-road, and utility issues; Independent expert consultation where necessary; Public-record and filing expenses; and Any administrative appeal required to protect the community’s rights.

This is a local issue that may affect wetlands, wildlife habitat, water resources, neighborhood character, nearby property owners, and the integrity of the County permitting process.





Please contribute, share this fundraiser with neighbors, attend community meetings and the public hearing, submit written comments, and help us ensure that the Bass Lake WCF proposal in the Bald Hill receives the careful review required by law.





Every contribution—large or small—helps us obtain qualified legal representation and gives local residents a meaningful voice in the process.