Help Phillip “Xman” Pulley Fight for Justice After Nearly 40 Years Behind Bars

GOAL: $50,000 FOR LEGAL REPRESENTATION

Nearly 40 years behind bars. A family that has exhausted its resources. A man who has never stopped fighting for his freedom.

Phillip “Xman” Pulley has spent nearly four decades incarcerated for a double homicide he maintains he did not commit.

Through all those years, Phillip has continued to proclaim his innocence and challenge his conviction. His family has stood beside him, sacrificing financially and emotionally to help him continue that fight.

Today, their resources are exhausted.

Phillip needs an attorney.

We are asking for your help raising $50,000 toward legal representation and case-related expenses so qualified counsel can examine his case files, investigate his claims, evaluate the evidence and pursue whatever legal remedies may remain available to him.

This is Phillip’s story.





THE CASE THAT CHANGED HIS LIFE

In October 1986, Phillip was arrested by the Philadelphia Police Department and taken to Philadelphia’s Roundhouse, where he was questioned concerning a double homicide.

Phillip maintains that he knew nothing about the murders and had no involvement in the crimes.

According to his account, what followed were three days of interrogation during which he was denied food, water, outside contact and access to an attorney.

He recalls being stripped of his clothing, given only a hospital gown and thin Styrofoam slippers, and confined in a freezing cell during the winter.

Throughout the ordeal, Phillip maintains that he refused to incriminate himself because he had nothing to confess.

He alleges that when investigators were unable to obtain an incriminating statement from him, their tactics changed.

According to Phillip’s account, investigators turned to a woman struggling with drug addiction who was facing multiple felony charges in unrelated cases. He contends that she was manipulated into becoming a prosecution witness and ultimately testified against him.

Phillip was eventually tried and convicted.

He describes receiving two consecutive life sentences.

Nearly four decades later, he continues to maintain his innocence.





A FIGHT THAT DIDN’T END WITH HIS CONVICTION

A guilty verdict could have been the end of Phillip’s fight.

It wasn’t.

For decades, Phillip and his family have pursued avenues for relief and sought information that they believe could shed additional light on his conviction.

His case has generated extensive post-conviction litigation, including litigation involving an alleged Brady violation and information concerning a principal prosecution witness.

Phillip believes that information contained within his case files needs to be obtained and thoroughly examined by qualified legal counsel.

But there is a significant obstacle.

After decades of fighting, Phillip and his family no longer have the financial resources to do this alone.

Phillip currently does not have the legal representation he believes is necessary to obtain and examine relevant case materials and properly present his claims.

That is why we created this fundraiser.





WHY WE ARE RAISING $50,000

This GiveSendGo has one primary mission:

HELP PHILLIP OBTAIN QUALIFIED LEGAL REPRESENTATION.

We are seeking $50,000 toward attorney fees and legitimate case-related legal expenses.

Phillip wants an attorney who can independently examine his case, seek relevant records and case materials, evaluate the evidence, investigate his claims and determine which legal remedies remain available.

Depending upon counsel’s professional assessment, that could include pursuing an evidentiary hearing or other appropriate post-conviction relief.

We cannot promise what a judge or court will ultimately decide.

But we can help make sure that lack of money isn’t what prevents Phillip from having qualified counsel examine his claims.





BUT PHILLIP IS MORE THAN HIS CASE

A criminal conviction tells you what happened in a courtroom.

It doesn’t tell you everything about the human being who has lived nearly four decades since then.

Phillip made a decision during his incarceration:

Prison would confine his body, but he would not allow it to destroy his mind, his faith or his purpose.

When opportunities were available, he took advantage of them.

When opportunities didn’t exist, he worked to create them.

During his incarceration, Phillip has pursued education and vocational development, including obtaining his:

GED

Paralegal certificate from Blackstone’s School of Law

HVAC Technician certificate

Ministry certificate

He also became a Laubach Certified Tutor for Adult Basic Education and has assisted other incarcerated men working toward their GEDs.

Education became more than Phillip’s personal accomplishment.

It became a way for him to serve others.





35 YEARS HELPING OTHER INCARCERATED MEN

For approximately 35 years, Phillip has worked in the prison law library as a Legal Reference Aide.

During that time, he reports assisting with hundreds of cases and helping incarcerated individuals research legal issues involving new trials, evidentiary hearings, sentence reductions and post-conviction relief.

As chairman of an inmate legislative committee, Phillip also created a course called:

“LEGAL INFORMATION FOR EVERYONE”

The idea was simple:

Teach incarcerated men how to find the law, read the law, understand the law and use legal resources to advocate for themselves.

Think about that for a moment.

While fighting for his own freedom, Phillip spent decades helping other people understand how to fight for theirs.





FAITH GAVE HIM PURPOSE

Phillip credits his discovery of Islam, as taught by the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad, as a major foundation of his reeducation and personal development.

Through faith, study and discipline, he developed leadership skills and relationships with people from many different walks of life.

When regular religious services were disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic, Phillip established a Muhammad Temple Study Group so incarcerated men would still have an opportunity to study, learn and benefit from its teachings.

Serving as a minister within the group, Phillip has advocated for and counseled other incarcerated men as they navigate the difficult realities and decisions associated with prison life.

These experiences, Phillip explains, helped shape the man he has become and allowed him to preserve his humanity, purpose and hope.





AFTER NEARLY 40 YEARS, HE IS STILL FIGHTING

Nearly four decades have passed.

Phillip has grown older.

His family has spent years fighting beside him.

Their financial resources have been depleted.

But Phillip’s determination has not disappeared.

His goal remains to bring greater scrutiny to the circumstances surrounding his conviction and continue pursuing the legal process available to him.

What he needs now is something determination alone cannot provide: qualified legal representation.





WHERE YOUR DONATION WILL GO

The immediate purpose of this campaign is to raise $50,000 toward legal representation and legitimate case-related expenses.

Depending upon the needs of the case and the advice of counsel, donations may help cover:

Attorney retainers and legal fees Obtaining and reviewing case files and records Legal research Investigation Court filings and document preparation Appropriate expert or investigative assistance Expenses associated with pursuing available post-conviction remedies

Any attorney retained will independently determine the appropriate legal strategy after reviewing Phillip’s case.

This fundraiser cannot guarantee Phillip’s release or the outcome of any future proceeding.

What your donation CAN do is help give Phillip access to the professional legal resources necessary to continue his fight.





TOGETHER, $50,000 IS POSSIBLE

Phillip doesn’t need one person to write a $50,000 check.

He needs a community of people willing to help.

2,000 people × $25 = $50,000

1,000 people × $50 = $50,000

500 people × $100 = $50,000

But don’t ever believe that your contribution is too small.

$5 matters.

$10 matters.

$20 matters.

Because every donation moves this campaign one step closer to putting qualified legal counsel in Phillip’s corner.





CAN’T DONATE? YOU CAN STILL CHANGE THE OUTCOME OF THIS CAMPAIGN.

SHARE PHILLIP’S STORY.

Share this campaign with your family.

Share it with your friends.

Share it with churches and community organizations.

Share it with attorneys, journalists, innocence organizations and criminal-justice advocates.

Share it on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

The person who sees your share could be the attorney, advocate, journalist or donor who makes an enormous difference.





NEARLY 40 YEARS HAVE NOT TAKEN AWAY HIS HOPE

They haven’t stopped Phillip from educating himself.

They haven’t stopped him from helping other incarcerated men.

They haven’t stopped him from developing his faith.

They haven’t stopped him from becoming a teacher and leader.

And they haven’t stopped him from fighting for his freedom.

Now he is asking others to help carry a burden that he and his family have carried for nearly four decades.

Help Phillip obtain qualified legal representation.

Help give his claims the opportunity to be thoroughly examined.

Help him continue his fight for justice.

Donate whatever you can.

Share his story with someone else.

And please keep Phillip and his family in your prayers.

DONATE. SHARE. PRAY. STAND FOR JUSTICE.

May God bless you and yours.

#JusticeForPhillipPulley

#PhillipXmanPulley

#FightForJustice

#WrongfulConvictionAwareness



