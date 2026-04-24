Help Phillip With Treatment Travel Costs

My uncle Phillip was recently diagnosed with Multiple Myloma blood cancer and will begin undergoing treatments this week. He and my aunt are on a fixed income and are having a hard time with gas money to get to and from Tupelo for all the appointments they have. He will go every Thursday for 4 months for chemo.





Your support would mean so much to them during this time. If you're able to donate, it will be greatly appreciated. If not, please keep them in your prayers as God continues to guide them through this process.