Help Philip to take care of his siblings

im Philip Bassaw from Ghana 🇬🇭 am only male in my nuclear family my dad also passed away my mum to passed away they are all not alive anymore.

Am a footballer too I need help to get traveling passport to come to Uk and play things it difficult for me especially how I eat how i pay my bills mu rent i’m suffering please I need help to get traveling passport and visa to come play on Uk 🇬🇧 thanks you for whoever will donate you will be blessed t