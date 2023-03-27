Help Peter & Terrie Keep Their Home

A Message From Peter & Terrie Hitschler





Our situation has reached a level of urgency that is difficult to put into words. My wife Terrie is 100% disabled, and I am her full-time caregiver. We are now facing a devastating combination of crises: a looming foreclosure and an imminent tax lien that becomes due. The clock is running down, and every day brings us closer to losing the only safe and stable home Terrie can live in.





If we lose our home, we lose everything, Terrie's medical stability, her safety, her dignity, and the environment she depends on. Homelessness is not something she could physically endure. It is not an option we can survive.





My unemployment benefits have ended, and despite applying everywhere I can, I have not yet secured work. I want people to know this clearly: I am actively seeking employment and am open to matching job offers immediately, including temporary, part time, or project-based roles. I am ready to work.





We are raising funds to address the threat of foreclosure and tax lien, and to keep a roof over our heads while I work toward stable employment. Your support would mean everything to us, it would mean Terrie stays safe, and we stay together. Thank you for standing with us.