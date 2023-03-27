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Help Peter Keep His Truck and Get By

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byPeter York

Help Peter Keep His Truck and Get By

I’m Peter, and I’m asking for help as I try to get through one of the hardest times in my life. In June 2022, I was in a motorcycle accident, and since then I have been unable to work. I’ve been doing everything I can to survive, but the aid I was receiving has been reduced, and SSDI and SNAP are not enough to cover my basic needs. Right now, I am living in my truck, and I am at risk of losing both my truck and my storage unit, which holds all of my possessions.

Any support would help me hold on and get through this difficult period. The funds raised will go toward my truck payment, food, bills, and medical needs. Keeping my truck means keeping the only shelter I have right now, and keeping my storage unit means not losing everything I own. I would be eternally grateful for any help, whether through a donation or by sharing my fundraiser with others. My hope is that once I am back on my feet, I will be able to help others in need the way I am asking for help today.

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