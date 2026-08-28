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Help pastor Matovu Paul buy church Land in luwero

Goal$10,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byPR Matovu Paul

Help pastor Matovu Paul buy church Land in luwero

I am Pastor Paul Matovu from Godly Wisdom Ministries in Kasambya-Kikyusa, Luwero District, Uganda.


For 5 years we have worshipped on rented land. Now the landlord has sold the land and we must leave. We found a permanent plot of land for $10,000 that will be a home for our church and 50 vulnerable children.


Currently we feed 50 children every Sunday, but many go hungry during the week. This land will allow us to build a small church, classrooms, and start a feeding program.


YOUR HELP:

Goal: $10,500 ($10,000 for land title + $500 for legal fees and transfer)


Because GiveSendGo cannot send directly to Uganda banks, 100% of funds raised will be sent to our ministry via SendWave to MTN Mobile Money for transparency:


Direct Ministry Support (fastest): SendWave App -> +256 788096158 - Name: Matovu Paul


Every dollar counts. Even $20 can feed 5 children for a week. $50 can buy 10 bags of cement.


Please pray for us and share this with your church.


God bless you!


Pastor Paul Matovu

Godly Wisdom Ministries

Luwero, Uganda

WhatsApp: +256 754 608746

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