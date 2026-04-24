Help with Paris’s Funeral/Burial Expenses

I’m heartbroken to share that my sweet coworker and friend, Paris, has passed away after battling pancreatic cancer.





When I originally created this fundraiser, my hope was to help ease some of the financial burden she was carrying. Her family is now grieving this tremendous loss while making arrangements for her graveside service and burial.





At the request of Paris’s nephew, I’m keeping this fundraiser open to help with those expenses. Any donation would be greatly appreciated. Donations may also be made to Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery in Joplin, Missouri.





If you are not able to give, simply keeping Paris’s family in your prayers would mean so much. Please pray for their comfort and strength as they face this tremendous grief.





Thank you to everyone who supported Paris during her illness, whether it was through a donation, a kind message, a hospital visit, or prayer. And thank you to those who continue to show love and compassion to her family during this difficult time.





May God bless all of you.

-Chloe