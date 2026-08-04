Help Our Ukrainian Family Build a Safe Future

This is a local family who is struggling and wishes to remain anonymous. Like many of us, they find it difficult to accept help from others, but their situation has become increasingly difficult, and they have reluctantly agreed to allow us to create this fundraiser on their behalf. Please take a moment to read their story, pray for them, and, if you feel led, consider offering financial support during this very challenging time.

Their Story

Before February 24, 2022, this was an ordinary family living a peaceful life in Ukraine. They had a small apartment, jobs, dreams, and the simple joy of being together. Their family of five included a mother, father, teenage daughter, young son, and a five-month-old baby girl.

Then everything changed.

On that terrifying morning, they woke up to explosions, airplanes, and the sounds of war. At first, they could not believe it was happening. They stood together, holding their children, wondering if they would survive the day.

When the war began, their family was separated. Their young son was with his grandparents, two hours away. They did everything they could to bring him home safely while bombs were falling, roads were damaged, and thousands of people were desperately trying to escape.

After they were finally reunited, they began their journey out of Ukraine. A trip that normally took only a short time became an all-day journey. Train stations were overflowing with people searching for safety. At one point, they spent the night at a station with only basic supplies for their baby and children.

Throughout this journey, strangers became blessings. They believe God sent them “angels” ... people who provided shelter, food, transportation, and hope when they needed it most.

They first found safety in Poland, where a kind family welcomed all five of them into their home. Later, they tried to rebuild their lives in Ireland, where their children started school and kindergarten and the parents worked hard to create a new beginning. After several months, however, they realized they needed another path.

When the United States opened a program for Ukrainians, they decided to try. Once again, someone stepped forward and helped their family reach a new beginning.

Life in the United States has not been easy. Starting over in a new country with three children, limited English, no familiar support system, and an uncertain future has been one of the greatest challenges they have faced. They have struggled with immigration requirements, expensive legal processes, language barriers, and finding work that matches their skills and experience.

But their children are safe.

Their oldest daughter has learned English, made friends, joined school activities, and begun rebuilding the confidence that was affected by war and constant change. Their son, who once struggled with language after experiencing so many transitions, now speaks English fluently and is a happy, active child with many friends. Their youngest daughter is growing up surrounded by safety, love, and opportunity.

The parents continue working, learning, and doing everything they can to build a stable future. They still miss their home, their loved ones, and the life they had before the war. But they are grateful for the most important things they still have: their family, their safety, and their hope.

We are raising funds to help cover the costs of their immigration process, including applications, required documents, and government filing fees. For a family of five, these expenses are overwhelming, but completing this process is essential for them to continue building their lives legally and securely in the United States.

Your support will help this family protect the future they have fought so hard to reach. It will help their children continue growing up safely, attending school, making friends, and dreaming about their futures without fear of war.

We are deeply grateful to everyone who has helped them along the way ... those who provided a home, offered kindness, shared resources, or simply reminded them they were not alone.

Their story is not over yet.

With your help, the next chapter can be one of stability, gratitude, and a new beginning.

Thank you for standing with this family.



