Help Our Son Start at URI

Our son is set to start classes at the University of Rhode Island in just a few weeks, and we're asking for help to meet the tuition bill. The University is covering quite a bit, but due to cuts in Federal Financial Aid we're short of what he needs.





We're proud, hard-working people who would never have considered reaching out for help like this. But it's our son, and this is his dream. We know that when you see young people working toward their goals, you want to help, just like when you see boy and girl scouts doing fundraisers and you chip in because they're all our kids.





Your support would mean so much to us and to him as he takes this next step. Taking tie to help a child you've never met is you doing something truly good today. Thank You.