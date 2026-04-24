Help Our Pastor's Family Through Medical Care

My pastor and his family are facing an incredibly difficult time. Their daughter has been in and out of the hospital and will be needing long-term care. The medical journey ahead is both uncertain and costly.





We're raising funds to help cover hospital bills, travel, lodging, and everyday expenses as they navigate this season. They have never not help a person in need. Now it's our turn to stand with them.





Your support would mean so much to this family as they focus on what matters most, their daughter's health and being together through the days ahead. Thank you for considering a donation and for holding them in your thoughts.