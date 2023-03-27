Help Our Neighbor Rebuild After House Fire

My next-door neighbor and friend has been hit by devastating losses in the span of just days. While he was out of state handling family matters, his home was broken into and thieves took irreplaceable items, including his grandfather's guns and other belongings filled with memories.





Then, early yesterday morning, an explosion caused his childhood home to become engulfed in flames. The fire moved fast, because the home had gas utilities, there were multiple explosions as everything he owned was destroyed. His Dodge Dually, the truck he loved and called his baby, was in the attached garage.





In moments, the place that held his whole life and his memories was gone. He's a man with a truly heart of gold, and he doesn't deserve this. The funds raised will help him begin to recover and rebuild what was lost. Your support would mean so much to him during this heartbreaking time.