Help Our Mom Fight Stage 4 Kidney Cancer That Has Metastasized To Her Lungs

Our mom has always been the strongest person we know. A single mother of five, she helped raise our two older brothers while also welcoming two younger “bonus” brothers into our family. With a heart big enough for nine children, she has spent her entire life putting others first.

After years of hard work as a hairstylist and salon owner, she set out to be an example for her kids—returning to school to earn her high school diploma while in her 30s. Without a working car and no funds to fix it, she would walk a town away just to get to class. That’s the kind of strength and determination that defines her. A superhero kind of mom.

When we moved from our hometown of Emeryville to Burlington, our mom worked long hours, sometimes juggling two jobs, to make sure we never went without. We may not have had a lot, but we always had what we needed—because of her.

She has always been strong. Superhero strong! Now, it’s our turn to be strong for her.

In December 2024, doctors found a 10cm mass on her left kidney. While we hoped for the best, further testing revealed spots on her lungs as well. At the beginning of January, our worst fears were confirmed: our mom has Stage 4 Renal Cell Carcinoma.



Her battle is just beginning, and while we pray for her full healing and recovery, we know that time is critical. Doctors have confirmed that her kidney needs to be removed, and treatment for the cancer in her lungs is urgent. Unfortunately, the waiting times in our Ontario healthcare system are limiting our options, and many of the potentially life-saving treatments she needs—such as immunotherapy, IV hydration, and alternative therapies—are not covered by insurance.

To give our mom the best chance at fighting this awful disease, we are hoping to explore additional treatment options in the U.S.A., as soon as possible. But these treatments come at an overwhelming cost.

She was just six months away from retirement, finally looking forward to the well-earned rest and happiness she deserves.



We are asking for your support to help give our mom the chance she deserves—the chance to fight. Every dollar raised will go directly toward her treatments, travel expenses, and care.



If you can donate, we are forever grateful. If you are unable to contribute financially, we ask for your prayers, thoughts, and shares to help us reach as many people as possible.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for standing with us in this fight.

With love and gratitude,

Her loving children