Help Our Mom and Family get the care we need

hi, I’m giuliana a 15 year old that is trying to help my mom and for family reasons. my mom is the biggest blessing in my life right now she had are 3rd spinal cord surgery and she is in so much pain all she wants to do is be able to take care of her kids so I’ve been helping her time by time. my mom is honestly my hero She can’t work or do anything much because of her pain and because she’s disabled we are also financially struggling as well and have to move out soon for financial reasons. I don’t like to see my mom struggle like this, all we can do right now is pray. 🙏🏻 it really hurts me to see her go through this and all I wanna do is help my mom. She has gone through so much in her life and is dealing with so much pain. she is the light in my life and that’s what’s keeping me going. thank you for hearing my story