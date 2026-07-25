Help Our Little Wild Man Find His Spark Again





Over the past few years, our family has endured unimaginable loss and life-changing challenges. Our world was turned upside down, and our children have had to walk through things no child should ever have to experience.

Our youngest son, Eli, has always been known as our "Little Wild Man." He was fearless, adventurous, always exploring, climbing, laughing, and living life at full speed. His joy was contagious.

But after everything our family has been through, we've watched that spark slowly fade. The uncertainty, the constant change, and the weight of circumstances beyond his control have made him quieter and more anxious than we've ever known him to be.

Then something unexpected happened.

A friend introduced Eli to motocross.

For the first time in a long time, we saw that excitement return to his eyes. He lights up when he talks about riding. He watches videos, asks questions, dreams about learning, and for a little while, we see our adventurous little boy coming back.

To many people, it's just a dirt bike.

To us, it's hope.

It's confidence. It's freedom. It's healthy adventure. It's friendships. It's a chance for an 11-year-old boy to feel like himself again.

Because of everything our family has faced, purchasing a bike simply isn't something we can do right now.

If you feel led to help make this dream possible for Eli, we would be deeply grateful. Whether you choose to donate or simply share this page, every act of kindness brings him one step closer to rediscovering the joyful little wild man we've missed so much.

Thank you for believing that sometimes the greatest gifts aren't just things—they're hope, healing, and the chance for a child to smile again.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Anne & Family ❤️



