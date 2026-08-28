Help Our Growing Family Get Back on Our Feet

Recently, my family went through hard times and lost their house. My partner and I took them in, but we've been struggling financially since we just moved into a new place and we have a baby on the way. We have no money saved at all and we're going paycheck by paycheck. We need a vehicle and have no reliable transportation for work, or school. This year has been a hard season for my family and we have been praying for a little bit of relief. Any support, donation, or advice is appreciated and welcomed.





Right now, we need help getting some things in the house, furniture, essentials for the new baby on the way, and a new vehicle we're also trying to put money aside for rent to help keep us stable.





Your support would mean so much to us during this time. Thank you for standing with our family.