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Help Our Girls Rise, Lead & Thrive

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySamantha Pecunia

Help Our Girls Rise, Lead & Thrive

Girls Empowerment Rising To Leadership is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping school-aged girls build confidence, develop leadership skills, form positive relationships, and become strong leaders in their schools and communities.

For the past two years, our program has provided girls with mentorship, leadership activities, family engagement opportunities, recognition ceremonies, and community service projects. Much of this work was personally funded by our founder, with additional support from parents. Becoming a nonprofit was an important step toward building a sustainable program that does not depend on families or volunteers paying out of pocket.

We are raising funds to help support our upcoming program year and provide our girls with the resources they need to learn, grow, serve, and lead.

Your donation will help provide:

• Meals and snacks during meetings and activities

• Leadership workbooks and educational materials

• Arts, crafts, printing, and program supplies

• Leadership badges, sashes, shirts, and recognition items

• Technology and learning resources

• Community service projects for families and children in need

• Family engagement activities and special events

• Awards, celebrations, and leadership experiences throughout the year

Our girls do more than talk about leadership—they practice it. They participate in service projects, learn public speaking and confidence-building skills, support one another, celebrate their accomplishments, and discover how they can make a positive difference in their communities.

Every donation, no matter the amount, helps us provide meaningful opportunities for our girls. If you are unable to give, sharing our fundraiser with others is another wonderful way to support our mission.


Together we rise. Together we lead. Together we stand—UNITED!

Thank you for believing in our girls and supporting Girls Empowerment Rising To Leadership.

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