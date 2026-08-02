Help Our Family With Urgent Home Repairs

My family and I are struggling right now. My mother is a single parent of 3 working, but she's not making enough money to cover everything we need. Our gas has been shut off, and our house is falling apart. Our ceiling is falling down due to water damage, and we need new carpet as well. We have nowhere else to go.





I'm 18 and living with her. I'm trying to find a job right now, but I haven't had any luck yet. We're doing everything we can, but we need help to make our home livable again. Your support would mean so much to our family. Thank you for standing with us.