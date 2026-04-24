Help Our Family with Rent While I'm in School

I'm raising funds to help cover rent for my family while I'm in school and working through a difficult season. I've been diagnosed with severe schizophrenia, and I'm in the midst of a rough patch in my faith as I work on renewing my mind and realizing who I am in Christ.





My mother was our family's main breadwinner, but she's currently on temporary disability and receiving less than her original paycheck. This has placed us all in a bind financially. With the burden of rent lifted, I'll be able to use my school financial aid for other essential expenses, groceries, clothes as I'm on a weight loss journey, and credit card debts.





I've walked with Christ for years, and I'm grateful for His help during this season. Your support would mean so much to our family as we navigate this time together. Thank you and God bless you.