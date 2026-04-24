Help Our Family with Groceries and Basics

Things have been pretty difficult for our household lately. We're doing everything we can to manage our expenses, but between the cost of groceries and everyday necessities, it's become harder and harder to make ends meet.





I'm hoping to raise some money to help take a little of that pressure off. The funds will primarily be used for food, household supplies, and other basic expenses that we need to get through the month.





If you can contribute even a small amount, we'd be incredibly grateful. And if donating isn't possible, simply sharing this fundraiser can help more than you might realize.





Thank you for reading, sharing, or supporting us in any way you can.