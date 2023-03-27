Help Our Family With Bills and Basic Needs

I'm unable to work due to my multiple sclerosis and have medical appointments I need to get to. My husband brings home about half his paycheck each payday because of child support obligations, and we have an 11-year-old son to care for. We're living in a travel trailer and are behind on bills with no money for basic needs right now.





Your support would mean so much to us during this difficult time. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any help you can offer.