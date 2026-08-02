Help Our Family Weather This Storm

My name is Ariel, and I'm reaching out because my family of six is facing a financial crisis that threatens our home.





I was recently diagnosed with hEDS, Essential Tremors, and neurodivergence, and I've been experiencing fainting spells that make working unsafe. I spent five days in the hospital receiving the medical and mental health support I desperately needed, but the physical toll of my job made it impossible to continue. I had to quit to protect my health.





Without my income, we're at risk of losing our house. Because I've spent my entire adult life raising my children, including one with autism and another with NF1 and epilepsy, I don't qualify for most disability benefits. To make things harder, our second vehicle recently had to be scrapped, adding more strain to an already difficult situation.





I'm asking for help to give me the time I need to recover from my hospitalization and cover the costs of my care while keeping my family together and our home secure. Your support would mean everything to us during this stormy season of our lives. Thank you for standing with us.