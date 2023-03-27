Help Our Family Through This Season

I'm reaching out with a heavy heart, hoping kind strangers can help my family through the hardest season of our lives.





Six months ago, I gave birth to our beautiful baby. It should have been one of the happiest times of my life, but just weeks before my due date, my husband lost his job. What was supposed to be a season of joy and new beginnings turned into one of fear and uncertainty.





Since then, we've been doing everything we can to stay afloat. He has applied to countless jobs, taken on whatever odd work he can find, and we've cut back on everything possible. But with a newborn to care for, the bills have piled up faster than we can manage. We are behind on rent, and there have been nights of sleeping hungry.





We are not asking for luxury. Any contribution, no matter how small, would help us cover rent, our baby's needs, and job-search costs. Your support would mean the world to us. Thank you for standing with our family through this.