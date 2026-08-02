Help Our Family Through This Hardship

My husband was in a car accident in August and hasn't been able to work. His short-term disability is barely covering anything. I'm disabled with Fibromyalgia, lupus, and Sjögren's, and the cost of living right now feels impossible. Medical expenses, everyday bills, everything is so expensive. The stress is triggering flares almost every day. We're struggling to keep up, and I'm terrified of losing our home. Your support would mean everything to our family right now. Thank you for standing with us.