Help Our Family Through This Crisis

I'm a single income household right now because I lost my job. My little brother is paralyzed, and our dog needs ACL repair surgery. This morning our power was turned off, and I'm behind on every bill while searching for a new job and picking up odd jobs where I can.





I'm raising money to help cover our most urgent needs, getting our power back on, catching up on bills, and helping our dog get the surgery she needs. Thank you for standing with us. Any contribution helps!