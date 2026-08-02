Help Our Family Through This Crisis

My son lost his father in June after a five-year battle with Dementia and Alzheimer's. As his dad's caretaker, my son carried a huge financial burden during those years. When his dad passed, the weight didn't lift, it shifted.





Last November, my son, his wife, and their two daughters moved West for a better job opportunity. They rented out their home on the East Coast, hoping for stability. Instead, the renter has been inconsistent with payments and is now being evicted for non-payment. That rental income they counted on never came.





Back-to-back crises have left them spiraling. One car was repossessed. Their remaining car is in jeopardy. The mortgage on the rental home is due. An unexpected $700 bill hit their current home, and another $279 for a car battery they desperately need. Groceries are running short. My son hasn't been able to grieve his father, there's been no space, no breath, just survival mode with a three-year-old and a nine-year-old depending on them.





They are overwhelmed and desperate.