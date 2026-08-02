Help Our Family Through Spinal Surgery

I'm a US Army combat veteran, husband, and father of two. I'm having spinal fusion surgery on Monday, the 17th, for wear and tear from my service. Right now, we're in a tight spot. With me out of work before the surgery, we're about $200 short each month just to cover what we need. Our bills are past due, and we don't have groceries in the house.





This fundraiser will help us get through these next weeks, covering groceries, bills, and the basics while I recover. Thank you for standing with us.