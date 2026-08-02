Help Our Family Through Pregnancy and Homelessness

I am raising this go fund me for my pregnant wife and I because we are homeless. We both had jobs but she got let go because they weren’t willing to keep her a part of the team while pregnant since she can’t lift people. I got let go because I got sick on Memorial Day weekend and couldn’t come in the next day.were both struggling to find work and will expect our son to be here the end of this year. We have no vehicle and nowhere to go. My wife and I are currently living in a tent in the woods and barely eat a meal a day. If you see this please keep us in your prayers my name is Nathen DeHart and my Wife’s name is Zoey. Anything helps and I hope you have a blessed rest of your day/night