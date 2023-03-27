Help Our Family Through My Recovery

I don't normally ask for help, but this season has taught me that sometimes you have to allow others to help carry you.





Since my workplace injury on March 19, I have been unable to work while undergoing surgery, treatment, therapy, and continuing care. The financial strain has become difficult while my workers' compensation case continues.





I'm raising money to help my family with essential expenses during my recovery. If you can give, thank you from my heart. If you can't, please consider sharing this and keeping us in prayer.





I still believe God is faithful, and this chapter will not be the end of my story.