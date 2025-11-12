Help Our Family Through Medical Crisis

This year has been unlike anything we've faced in 26 years of marriage. My wife was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a double mastectomy. I was previously diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia and am unable to work due to hallucinations, intermittent bad days of Parkinson's shaking, and impaired memory. The medical bills keep coming, and the insurance fights everything. We're facing more bills than we have in years, with far less income to cover them. Our two teen sons are doing their best to help us through this rough year, but we just cannot get ahead financially. We believe we are almost to the end of this, but we need a final financial push to get through the storm. Your support would mean so much to our family right now.