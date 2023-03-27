Help Our Family Through Medical Crisis

Hi, I'm Lee Nelson. My wife has been dealing with serious medical issues over the last couple of years. She was recently diagnosed with EDS and has had multiple leg surgeries, open heart surgery to repair a hole in her heart, and has overcome thyroid cancer. Between hospital stays, surgeries, and ongoing treatment, we've lost almost everything trying to keep up with her medical costs.





Right now, life keeps hitting us hard. Our car broke down, which means I can't continue with my DoorDash work on top of the two jobs I'm already working. We're behind on every bill trying to stay afloat. My wife can't work anymore, she used to run an animal sanctuary and was very active, but now she needs physical therapy to help her walk and work toward recovery.





We're asking for help to cover doctor bills, medications, and the cost of traveling back and forth to her medical appointments over the next few months as we get through this. Your support would mean everything to our family right now.





If you can’t donate, we need prayers more than anything. Thank you so much for taking the time to read this and have a blessed day.